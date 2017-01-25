Glouser letter: ACHD

ACHD’s Craig Quintana, the funniest man in Idaho.
Have you read some of this man’s work? It’s gold. He is well suited as a chief information officer.
Probably his best one liner so far is to the effect of “local residents can hire someone to plow their subdivisions, and we will even waive the fee” (insert laugh track here).
We did hire someone, we hired the ACHD. And now we can’t fire them, even though the leadership is terrible.
If you really want a laugh, go look at their organizational structure. While most companies are getting flatter, they have more layers than a well-shot drama. And you wonder why they don’t have more money for plowing side streets.
It’s OK, we get it. It’s government. And the next election cycle, we will have all forgotten. Good for you for getting away with it.
Eric Glouser, Boise
Comments