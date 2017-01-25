Wilde letter: Michelle Obama

In regards to Karen Bianchetti’s letter recommending Michelle Obama as a presidential candidate to replace Trump in four years, I just want to say how glad I am that my vote for anyone other than Mrs. Obama will cancel out Bianchetti’s vote. Michelle Obama does not love our nation. She has stated many times her disdain for the very country that allows her to have her opinions. She is out of touch with the common citizen, only dealing with those of opposite extremes, the poor and the rich, pushing her own agenda to get personal gain. She is not out for anyone but herself. Her husband’s policies have divided our nation and hers haven’t done any better. This nation is only as strong as the families that make up its population and the Obamas do not reflect what I know American families to have been and ought to be. Fundamental change is needed again to fix the Obama’s fundamental change. Trump is our president. I didn’t vote for him but I have never been happier to lose an election. America will be great again, but not because of anything Michelle Obama may do.
Mark Wilde, Nampa
