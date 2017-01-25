Samson letter: Intelligence committee

Where was Sen. Jim Risch, and of course other members, of a select committee on Intelligence, when there were signs of Russia’s involvement in our U.S. elections? There are three branches of government. Where were you? Until President Obama demanded an investigation after the election on Russia involvement ... I ask again where were you all “U.S. Congress”? Shame on you all for not making this a priority. Russia meddling in a U.S. election? We are falling down. Will you work to pick us up? Will you demand further sanctions on Russia for this crime? It will not change the election sadly but Donald Trump needs to hear our intelligence community, not create his own intelligence.
Risch committee defined: Select Committee on Intelligence.
“The Select Committee on Intelligence oversees intelligence activities and programs of the U.S. government. The committee is made up of two members of the Appropriations, Armed Services, Foreign Relations and Judiciary committees and seven members of the general body. Its primary duties are to ensure that intelligence activities are in line with the Constitution and U.S. law, and to assure the appropriate government departments and agencies communicate intelligence information in a complete and timely fashion to the President and Congress.”
Cory Samson, Boise
