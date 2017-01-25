Montrose letter: Climate change

For those of you who disagree with science, I will use a different approach. Pollution from fossil fuels is affecting your health. Park your car in the garage and turn it on. Close the garage door behind you and run it until it is out of gas. While you are waiting, enjoy a cigarette. Then get back to me. Carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and methane have an effect on climate. The scientific method gave us evidence-based medicine, engineering, computers and the Internet. Many founding fathers were scientists. We apply science to understand the planet we live on and the universe around us. Ignorance and ideology do not change facts. History has shown the laws of physics and nature are not affected by words or beliefs. We have been applying science on the effects of burning fossil fuels and we are applying science to burn these fuels more efficiently. NASA is using the scientific method on how humans affect climate change. The Earth will survive climate change regardless of words and ideology. The question is will we use science to make sure we survive.
Todd Montrose, Meridian
Comments