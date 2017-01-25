McNeil letter: Country above politics

So the Statesman wants us to “come together” following the election, and talks about policy decisions we may disagree with. That’s not the point.
I can live with policies I don’t like. What I can’t live with — and won’t ever support — is the hate that was at the heart of Donald Trump’s campaign: the race-baiting, the misogyny, the xenophobia, the disrespect for women, blacks, Hispanics, gays, the disabled, and basically anyone who isn’t a white male Christian.
Those are not American values. To the contrary, they are values that will destroy America. They’re values we wouldn’t tolerate in our children, and values we must not accept in anyone, even the president of the United States.
In opposing hate, in supporting unity over divisiveness, in working to make all Americans feel safe, I believe I am doing just what the Statesman wants me to do: putting country above politics.
Jean McNeil, Boise
