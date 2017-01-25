Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2017 12:01 AM

McCarthy letter: Donald Trump

Remember the 1982 TV ad, “Is it real or is it Memorex?”

Well, “Is Trump real — all show and no go — or is he videotape, all show and no go?”

Savior-seeking, Republicans drifted to the Alt-wrong, getting belted with Trump where they lived: farm belt, Bible Belt, and Rust Belt. Trump: their “messianic renouncer.”

However, belted believers were, subsequently, outsourced to the Van Allen radiation belt — 620 to 38,000 miles from Earth — where they’re now existing, getting belted with Cote d’Ivoire Mamba beer and swamp music, and belted by Species 8472.

The sadomasochism — regarding which Trump women accepted being infan-tilized, objectified, and denaturalized by him — is quite disturbing, suggesting derangement.

Trump’s verbal/non-verbal behavior demonstrate his fragmentary, foamy, and florid narcissism: severe mental illness termed NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder) …

- Tabloid-chameleon personality

- Industrial-strength word-salad

- aerodynamic hair (flyable)

- feral grin

- Pinocchio nose

- predatory speaking pose

- 100 disconnected hand/arm gestures.

Nothing coalesces regarding Trump’s verbal/non-verbal behavior or actions.

Trump’s plans to reinvent fire and the wheel: (1) self-aggrandizement; (2) further bloating already bloated Pentagon; (3) engineering U.S.-Russia, Inc., multinational corporation.

Belted believers: nation became “feminine and soft.” Soft? Your day ends Jan. 20, 2017; our day begins then.

We’re unbuckling our belts and coming nastily big time. Don’t mess with us.

Patrick McCarthy, Ph.D., Boise

