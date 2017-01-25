McCarthy letter: Donald Trump

Remember the 1982 TV ad, “Is it real or is it Memorex?”
Well, “Is Trump real — all show and no go — or is he videotape, all show and no go?”
Savior-seeking, Republicans drifted to the Alt-wrong, getting belted with Trump where they lived: farm belt, Bible Belt, and Rust Belt. Trump: their “messianic renouncer.”
However, belted believers were, subsequently, outsourced to the Van Allen radiation belt — 620 to 38,000 miles from Earth — where they’re now existing, getting belted with Cote d’Ivoire Mamba beer and swamp music, and belted by Species 8472.
The sadomasochism — regarding which Trump women accepted being infan-tilized, objectified, and denaturalized by him — is quite disturbing, suggesting derangement.
Trump’s verbal/non-verbal behavior demonstrate his fragmentary, foamy, and florid narcissism: severe mental illness termed NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder) …
- Tabloid-chameleon personality
- Industrial-strength word-salad
- aerodynamic hair (flyable)
- feral grin
- Pinocchio nose
- predatory speaking pose
- 100 disconnected hand/arm gestures.
Nothing coalesces regarding Trump’s verbal/non-verbal behavior or actions.
Trump’s plans to reinvent fire and the wheel: (1) self-aggrandizement; (2) further bloating already bloated Pentagon; (3) engineering U.S.-Russia, Inc., multinational corporation.
Belted believers: nation became “feminine and soft.” Soft? Your day ends Jan. 20, 2017; our day begins then.
We’re unbuckling our belts and coming nastily big time. Don’t mess with us.
Patrick McCarthy, Ph.D., Boise
