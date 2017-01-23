Johnson letter: Democrats whining

I am a conservative Republican and I voted for Donald Trump. I am oh so tired of Democrat whining. The election was a trouncing, 306 to 232, a blowout. The hypocritical Democrats, the self-proclaimed all-inclusive party, are anything but. If you are one of the 63 million that voted for Trump there will be no party invitations coming your way.
The Trump victory was only the latest part in the Democrats’ downward spiral of support that started some eight years ago. Republicans control both houses of Congress, now the presidency, and have gained hundreds in state legislatures and governorships during this time. This is why Hillary’s loss should not be surprising.
Also, why would anyone listen to a celebrity who comes out of his/her cozy bubble of multiple marriages, sex and drugs telling someone how to vote? They have no credibility outside of Hollywood, yet their campaign to convince members of the Electoral College to vote against Trump failed. “Vote Your Conscience” was their slogan. You know what? That is exactly what the electors did.
Jim R. Johnson, Meridian
