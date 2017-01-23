Blaser letter: Take care of pets

On Jan. 6th we were following a pickup truck through Horseshoe Bend with a dog crate in the bed. As we got closer we could see a short-haired dog inside. The standing temperature was negative 14 degrees. The poor dog looked miserable. There was not a cover over the crate. Shame on the owner. People complain about leaving pets in cars when it is 100 degrees. This is no different. This is just as cruel. I wish we could have gotten the license number to report such awful people.
Tami Blaser, Boise
