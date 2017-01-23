Letters to the Editor

January 23, 2017 5:39 PM

Blaser letter: Take care of pets

On Jan. 6th we were following a pickup truck through Horseshoe Bend with a dog crate in the bed. As we got closer we could see a short-haired dog inside. The standing temperature was negative 14 degrees. The poor dog looked miserable. There was not a cover over the crate. Shame on the owner. People complain about leaving pets in cars when it is 100 degrees. This is no different. This is just as cruel. I wish we could have gotten the license number to report such awful people.

Tami Blaser, Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos