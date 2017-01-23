Berlin letter: Alzheimer’s

The U.S. Senate has held hearings to determine the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). This Cabinet position will have a direct impact on how the new Administration prioritizes the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated $236 billion in 2016 — with more than half of that ($160 billion) being paid by Medicare and Medicaid. By 2050, the costs of Alzheimer’s disease are projected to more than quadruple to $1.1 trillion. There are approximately 23,000 Idahoans suffering from Alzheimer’s and related dementias. There are also some 70,000 Idaho caregivers trying to meet the needs of these individuals. We need the Senate to ensure that the nominee for HHS Secretary will continue to follow the recommendations of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease mandated by Congress in 2010. The fight against Alzheimer’s disease is a place where both Democrats and Republicans can come together to start the New Year with hope and optimism for the millions of Americans living with this disease. Please contact Sen. Mike Crapo and urge him to make sure the nominee for HHS Secretary supports an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding this year.
Mike Berlin, Boise
