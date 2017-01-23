Krenning letter: Jet noise complainers

Each and every time I read a letter from people complaining about the jet noise from Gowen Field it drives me nuts. Do they not know that Gowen Field has been there since 1945? Don’t they understand how many soldiers have trained there and went to war for our freedom? Yes, many of them came home, but how many paid the ultimate price and didn’t? Each and every time you hear or see a jet we all should be looking up and saying thank you. Not, ‘oh that was loud.’ I’m sure a lot of people don’t even know where the A-10s are right now. Well, they’re not at Gowen Field, they’re doing what they have been trained to do. Just think of the history that Gowen Field has played in Boise since 1945. So it’s hard for me to understand how the people complain about the noise. Boise get real, be more thankful for all of our past, present and future soldiers. Something our great city should be proud of — #1 Gowen Field.
Michael D. Krenning, Boise
Comments