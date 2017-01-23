Jones letter: ACHD unprepared

I live on a small cul-de-sac in Eagle. Recently, during the snowstorms, we received no plowing of our street. To date, there still has been no plowing. It has gotten to the point where the mail carrier, the paper carrier and the garbage services will not go down our street. Therefore, we’re not getting our mail or newspaper, and the garbage has been delayed. I moved here from Pocatello about four years ago. This much snow is often normal there. Most of the time, the streets would be plowed within two days of a storm. I can’t understand how a city this big can have such a lousy snow removal plan. It’s really pathetic. I realize it usually doesn’t snow this much here, but this is Idaho and it is winter. The truth of the matter is that they were ill-prepared here to deal with the snow. Someone has “dropped the ball.” Taxpayers should be irate. I’ve heard lots of excuses from ACHD, but no real substantive reason. This makes one wonder what else they’re not prepared for?
Roger Jones, Eagle
