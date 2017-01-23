Hill letter: Trump’s mental stability

Is Trump insane? Kathleen Parker, Washington Post columnist, recently wrote: “People who voted for Trump refuse to critique his behavior through any lens but that of having won a contest. ‘We won, you lost — get over it’ is what now passes for a serious dialogue about matters of immense importance.” Trump’s behavior, his mental stability, is not something that can be excused with simpleminded platitudes.
If Douglas MacArthur, in his megalomania, was cast as America’s Caesar, Trump, with his strutting narcissism, is surely America’s Nero. Trump will stand by diddling angry tweets with his tiny digits while our democracy is reduced to cinders by a backward-marching Republican Party.
There will come a time when Trump’s problem is too obvious or dangerous to ignore, even by his cringing enablers. Impeachment will not be necessary. Article 25 of the Constitution empowers the vice president, together with a “majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” can remove the president for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
Mark Hill, Boise
Comments