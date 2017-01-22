Ford letter: Repeal Obamacare

Obamacare not only raised the price of medical insurance, have you wondered why car insurance prices keep rising? Obamacare. That’s right. Obamacare, having increased the price of medical care, has led to insurance companies, pledging to pay medical bills for people hurt in accidents, to raise premiums to cover their increased costs.
Who would have thought our car insurance premiums would be affected by Congress meddling in medical insurance? Another reason why we should not allow those we elect to represent us to do anything for us. Life is less expensive and simpler when we manage our own lives without government meddling.
Now that we have a Congress that can repeal it for us, let’s insist that they do just that, and not muck around with “replacing” it, which would be more of their meddling.
Sheila Ford, Caldwell
