January 22, 2017 5:05 PM

Barton letter: Clear dryer vents

With all the deep snow next to our homes, dryer vents are being blocked by the snow. If you have a dryer vent that is down near the ground it may be unable to exhaust the air from your dryer. This is a safety issue because the dryer must be able to vent properly to avoid overheating the duct or the dryer itself. This could cause a fire in your dryer.

If you have a natural gas type dryer, there is a second risk — possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Please take a moment to check that your dryer vent is clear.

Cherie Barton, Meridian

