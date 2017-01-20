Ranstrom letter: Snow and roads

Sometimes, living in Idaho is inconvenient.
Plenty of people are complaining about the snow and the fact that their neighborhoods are not being plowed. I say, be careful for what you ask for. How would you like to have 3-4 feet of heavy snow piled at the end of your driveway? Or, how would you like to pay increased taxes so that ACHD has the resources to handle a snow year like this that only happens once every 30 years?
Living in Idaho is inconvenient at times. We have snowstorms and high winds and thunderstorms and heat and drought and forest fires, but it is worth it for the privilege of living here. Instead of complaining we need to react in the Idaho way. We need to “cowboy up” and help each other. So, if you are in a real emergency call 911 and our great first responders will be there to help. Otherwise, have another cup of hot chocolate and check on your neighbors who may be elderly or disabled and help them. And, how about a smile and a tip of the cap to ACHD for the great job they are doing.
Allan Ranstrom, Eagle
