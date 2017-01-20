Bastian letter: Patriotism

Many things we as a nation hold dear are now froth with derision and scorn. Recently, Amherst campus of the University of Massachusetts refused to post the American flag on campus because it was offensive to many of the students. A pro football player has repeatedly taken a knee as the national anthem was being sung/played at NFL games prior to kickoff. Others question the Boy Scouts of America reciting the words: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country.”
Patriotism and duty to God seem questionable and uncomfortable to many Americans. Recently, on several occasions the American flag has been thrown to the ground, spit upon and burned.
Would to God we had the patriotism and allegiance of Daniel Webster: “Let our object be our country, and nothing but our country. And, by the blessing of God, may that country itself become a vast and splendid monument, not of oppression and terror, but of wisdom, of peace, and of liberty upon which the world may gaze with admiration forever.”
We must never forget: “After love of God, nothing should be more dear or scared than love of country.” Shenstone
Morris Bastian, Boise
