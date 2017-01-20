Savino letter: Random thoughts

We’re down south in Arizona for winter but missing paradise in Idaho. What’s the big attraction here? I have no idea ... it got to 120 last summer (heat lasts for 6-7 months above 95-100). Since we got here after Thanksgiving, nightly 38-45 degrees, flooding rains, highs in 50s-60s, wet, damp, cold and heater on every single day.
One guy told me ... “let the Mexican government have it back” ... wow.
Sheriff Joe and McCain only partially accepted here. King Obama said he could’ve beaten Trump. He should do stand-up on the Comedy Channel ... or go back to his gig as community organizer. Take genius Biden with him and they could solve the 4,000 killings in Chicago. Oh, one more thought — do you think Queen Hillary will continue lying to liberal media queens? Don’t be surprised if Sharpton “asks” Hillary out on a “date,” Gary Johnson runs in 2020 offering her Secretary of State job again and Huma re-marries Weiner with Bill as best man ... not to be outdone, Lynch and Comey open up a joint email business in Trump Towers called ... Ellipsis Emails.
Shovel snow and be happy ... Idaho is still God’s chosen paradise.
Blessings and best wishes to all.
Dano Savino, Nampa
