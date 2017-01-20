Meyers letter: Vitriolic letters

Do you, as editors, choose letters that contain absurd vitriol on purpose? I’m referring to a recent letter from Shannon Jones, which is a complete travesty in its content. How does this meet your standard of “taste?” I have noted that other published letters seem to be running about 4-1 in favor of hysteria regarding the Trump administration. I realize The Statesman has a leftist bent in a mostly conservative state, but what journalistic value is achieved by printing letters where the content is ridiculously panic-stricken with speculative allegations of corruption, suffering, etc.? Where were these citizens when a Russian company made a $2 million donation to the Clinton Foundation shortly after Hillary signed off on a transfer of control of uranium stock piles, or granting political favors from other large donors while she was Secretary of State? President Obama is hardly one to call qualified when he assumed office as a 2/3rds term U.S. Senator and former state legislator. Let’s leave history to judge the quality of his presidency. Donald Trump was elected president precisely because of the fumbling of the status quo. I, and millions of others, are looking forward to an administration of action, not politically correct words.
Allan Meyers, Eagle
