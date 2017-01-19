Richardson letter: Thank you

To the amazing residents of the Treasure Valley.
I am writing as a representative of the local puppy-raising club for Guide Dogs for the Blind to say thank you.
Thank you for being an amazing community to socialize puppies in and give them the best possible start in life on their journey to become guide dogs for their future blind partners. It means the world that we can go out and be confident going about our normal lives with these pups in tow and knowing that our community will support and embrace us in our mission.
Having friendly and helpful owners/staff in public establishments that allow us to train our puppies in the manner they should be is invaluable and never goes unappreciated. Another thing we never tire of is having an informed public around who are always curious and asking questions and saying “hello” while being respectful toward our working pups.
We are in need of a regular meeting space (every second and fourth Monday evening of the month). If you’re interested in donating meeting space or getting more information on raising a puppy, visit our website (missionpawsible.weebly.com) to see what we’re about and find contact information.
Kate Richardson, Boise
