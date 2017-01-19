Kimball letter: Thank you

My mother has MS, and is fairly debilitated. However, she is still able to drive. She lives in Meridian. While I appreciate the fact that her street was plowed, between the plow blocking her driveway and the garbage truck creating a moat, her car couldn’t get out without possibly destroying the underside, making it impossible to go to doctor appointments or shop for food.
So, on a whim, I emailed Mayor Tammy de Weerd, hoping I would hear something Monday. This was at 6 p.m. that night ... Saturday. Thirty minutes later, I got an email back. She made some calls. Forty minutes later, a supervisor from ACHD texts me saying someone would be out to correct the problem. An hour later, a guy was there with a backhoe rectifying the issue.
I may not have agreed with things she has done, even though I live in Nampa and it doesn’t affect me. All politics aside, this shows me she does care, especially for the older and disabled citizens. She didn’t have to do anything at 6 p.m. on a Saturday. She did, and I could not be happier and more grateful. So is my mom. Thank you, mayor ... you did us proud.
Jim Kimball, Nampa
