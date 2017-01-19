Boone letter: Thank you

You have probably received dozens of letters like this one, but — I do want to acknowledge the special people of my Surprise Valley neighborhood. That same “village” that joins forces to nurture its children is also capable of care and concern for citizens at the other end of the spectrum. Many thanks to the following households: Teller, Regan, Ririe, Diggins, Savage, Humphreys, Kolb and Kirkpatricks. And to any other anonymous laborers who dealt with the snow on our property. Thank you so much.
Bette Boone, Boise
Comments