Beauchamp letter: March for women

On Saturday Jan. 21, in our Capitol, I am marching for women. I am marching because women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights. I am marching because women deserve access to reproductive health care, equal pay and to not be demeaned or discriminated against. I march for my daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters, and for their future. On that Saturday, along with my husband and many other husbands, fathers, sons and grandsons, I will also be marching for equal rights for everyone regardless of sex, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, gender expression, economic status, disability, age or appearance. I will march with an open heart and my head held high. I march for us all.
Janet Beauchamp, Meridian
