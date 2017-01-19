Wells letter: Thank you

Just when I had almost lost hope for our future, my life, renewed by the very essence of what this country is all about. I am speaking to the human spirit that comes from the people who make up this great USA. I am a caregiver for a Vietnam veteran who had medical appointments at Boise V.A. during one of the most horrific weather conditions in the past 40 years.
Wyndham Garden Hotel gives V.A. rates, so we frequently stay there when in Boise. Much to our dismay, our 1998 Trail Blazer had mechanical problems. A Wyndham employee, Jamal, not only took us to Dale’s Automotive, a very reputable business, he personally took it upon himself to deliver our “boots on the ground vet” to remaining medical appointments. We cannot begin to express the thanks for Jamal at the Wyndham and Sam at Dale’s Automotive for going above and beyond their call of duty for one of our own who did the same for this great country. We are a great country, and no one can convince me otherwise. I thank God for the Jamals, Sams and the vets who made this country the best in the world.
Gloria Wells, Twin Falls
