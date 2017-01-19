Radloff letter: Volunteerism

Thank you for recognizing the significant contributions volunteers make with the front page article, “Volunteers brighten holidays … for seniors” on Christmas Day. For decades I have worked with volunteers and commend each person who steps up to lend a hand in our community. If volunteerism ceased for just one day, people would be shocked by the significant roles they play.
Volunteering is a way to stay connected to our community while effecting social change; from helping a refugee with interview skills or providing companionship to a homebound senior, to helping veterans, entering data or creating websites. Volunteer positions are available for any skill-set or time commitment; some even provide compensation.
Your article alluded to difficulties locating volunteer opportunities — I hope this letter helps readers locate fulfilling ways to plug in. Community Education offers a class “50+ Volunteering Kick-Start” to help navigate options. Websites like Volunteermatch.com and unitedwaytv.org/take-action/volunteer/ sort volunteer opportunities based on interest. Nonprofit volunteer positions through Jannus are posted at jannus.org/volunteer-opportunities.
In this new year, community engagement is critical. Volunteerism provides an avenue to feel connected to our community and feed what we value. Make 2017 the year of action.
Melissa Radloff, Legacy Corps, a program of Jannus, Boise
Comments