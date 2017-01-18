Den Hartog letter: School choice

I am grateful to live in a state where families have the option to choose the school that best fits their child’s educational needs. Choosing a school that provides the right learning environment for your child is a personal experience. As a mother, I know first-hand how children have unique challenges, learning styles, talents and interests. Which is why Idaho families should have the ability to be actively involved in choosing their children’s education.
National School Choice Week, Sunday through Jan. 28, is the largest annual celebration opportunity in education. The purpose is to bring awareness to school choice and educational opportunity in Idaho. As much as Idaho has grown with educational choices, many school districts in Idaho still don’t have options available to them.
On Monday, community members and leaders representing multiple school choice options will gather at the Idaho Capitol to raise awareness of the benefits of school choice in Idaho. Come celebrate educational choice and share the importance of continued support for Idaho’s educational choice programs. School Choice Day at the Capitol is also a fun and educational way to introduce students to the structure of state government, the legislative process and meet their local legislators.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, District 22 (Kuna and Meridian)
