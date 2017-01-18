Temple letter: Trump’s tweets

Donald Trump is either oblivious or unconcerned on how his public comments and “tweets” can have a detrimental effect on the subject of those remarks. Boeing and Lockheed Martin stocks both plunged after Trump commented on Twitter that the contracts for Air Force One and the F-35 fighter jets were “totally out of control.” Toyota’s stock price fell $1.2 billion within minutes of tweeting his objections to moving a manufacturing plant to Mexico. It should be no surprise that, after Trump’s denial of global warming, we are now experiencing subzero temperatures here in Boise and snow is in the forecast for the Atlanta, Ga., area.
Kelly Temple, Boise
Comments