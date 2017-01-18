Stevens letter: Donald Trump

The American people cannot trust Trump.
1) He promised his tax returns would be public. No tax returns yet. He has given a false excuse ... saying he’s being audited. IRS says taxpayers while being audited can make their returns public.
2) He insulted our trusted professional national security organizations ... saying their unanimous conclusion that Russia interfered with our recent election is “ridiculous.” He made that statement within 24 hours of the security organizations releasing their conclusions. Where did he get this information ... his buddy V. Putin, his trusted fortuneteller, a leprechaun who was passing by?
3) He has criticized NATO, our strongest combined ally to keep us free from Russia. He praised the Russian dictator on many occasions.
4) On many occasions he has changed his campaign promises ... maybe the wall will have “fences” in it ... he encouraged South Korea and Japan to develop a nuclear capability ... the very next day he tried to pretend he never said that.
5) He insulted women with the most crude language imaginable and when caught, tried to pass it off as “just locker room talk.”
He is a disgrace to America and has made us the laughingstock of the world.
Jack Stevens, Boise
