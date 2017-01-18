Price letter: Donald Trump

Richard Greene (HuffingtonPost, Dec. 23, 2016) has been interviewing experts within the psychological/psychiatric community, all of whom believe Donald Trump’s history of erratic behaviors/comments raises serious questions about “his fitness for the immense responsibilities of his office”; citing “his widely reported symptoms of mental instability — including grandiosity, impulsivity, hypersensitivity to slights/criticism, and an apparent inability to distinguish between fantasy/reality.” Professors of psychiatry (Dr. Judith Herman, Dr. Nanette Gartrell and Dr. Dee Mosbacher) have submitted a letter to President Obama expressing these same grave concerns. “Professional standards do not permit us to venture a diagnosis for a public figure whom we have not evaluated personally.” Accordingly, they “strongly recommended that he receive a full medical and neuropsychological evaluation by an impartial team of investigators” before taking office.
For further context, Mr. Greene interviewed Dr. Lynne Meyer, clinical psychologist specializing in personality disorders, who skillfully explained how having knowledge about personality disorders might help us better understand Trump’s comments/behaviors, their correlation with American Psychiatric Association — The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM -5 Cluster B,) diagnostic criteria for narcissistic personality disorder and how such a pervasive pattern of grandiosity “is a serious danger to the country and the world.”
Joel A. Price L.P.C.(retired), Boise
