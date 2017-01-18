Shaw letter: GOP and Trump

I’m sick and tired of the GOP. We the people voted and Trump will be our president. The GOP is expected to support him. But some are weaseling over to the Democratic side and one big issue being illegal aliens. “Poor innocent children will suffer,” they say. Give me a violin. Crack addict parents are thrown in prison, their innocent kids had nothing to do with their decision, yet the kids are uprooted and many put in foster care. Innocents will always suffer from another’s bad choices. The drunk driver kills another person — innocents suffer from the drunk’s decision. There are always consequences from choices.
I refuse to take the blame or responsibility for the illegal alien parent’s plight. They’re to blame for ripping their families apart. They knew what they were doing, they knew they were illegal yet took the chance. Unfortunately, the children suffer for the parent’s choices, and can go into foster care. Many legal citizens’ kids are in foster care through no fault of their own. Are illegal aliens’ kids better than them? I think not. Besides, what part of “illegal” don’t you understand? GOP, straighten up and support Trump, because we will remember you.
Leah Shaw, Boise
