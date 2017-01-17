Burke letter: ACHD

Recent letters to the editor regarding ACHD’s lack of plowing of residential street is yet another example of unique thinking.
As has been pointed out in several media outlets, the Statesman among them, snow like this has not occurred in 32 years.
After years of reading letters complaining about government spending, suddenly when there is a short-term inconvenience caused by a heavy snowfall, writers want any and all money necessary spent to clear their residential street.
In order for ACHD to be able to deal with the current snow load they would have to purchase a significant amount of equipment. This equipment would historically be idle for many years, eating funds for maintenance and upkeep until needed.
So what do these frugal writers want, low taxes or clean roads? You can’t have both.
Comparing our weather history to another city is not a valid comparison.
Charles Burke, Meridian
