Loshbaugh letter: ACHD

It’s been eons since ACHD did anything right, useful or cost effective. They’re on every newscast whining about how much money is already gone because of this record snow event. Well, who besides them wrote the budget? Who besides them has focused so heavily on schools that nobody is using, while taxpaying homeowners with jobs and medical needs can’t get out of their driveways?
I don’t get a break on my tax bill when I get no services, so it’s time for the so-called experts at ACHD to get a clue and get rid of snow inside subdivisions so we can get to the roads they’re bragging about being cleared.
Municipalities need to get in gear and start penalizing property owners who have made no effort to clear sidewalks, and the cities must immediately get all public walks cleared. All planning approvals where an HOA is involved should demand that HOA clear all the streets within its boundaries just like the individual homeowners are required to do.
It’s not the local governments’ fault we got dumped on; it is their fault they do such a disgusting job of planning for things like this.
Wendie Loshbaugh, Meridian
