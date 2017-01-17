Floyd letter: ACHD

To all those hating on ACHD because residential streets haven’t been plowed, it’s been two days. I lived in Minneapolis, Minn. where snow is a given. In a city that is fully prepared and budgeted to handle massive amounts snow on a regular basis, here’s how it works. Day 1. Main roads are plowed. Day 2. East/West streets are plowed on the north side of the street. Day 3. East/West streets are plowed on the south side of the street. Day 4. North/South streets are plowed on the east side of the street. Day 4. North/South streets are plowed on the west side of the street. So in a place where snow is the norm, it takes at least five days for the streets to get plowed “after” the snow has stopped accumulating. While it is accumulating only the main roads get attention. And your car had better be moved from the side of the street they are plowing or it gets impounded. This is the most snow Boise has seen in one day since 1983. We get so little snow that residential streets are never in the plowing budget. Feel blessed if your street gets plowed at all.
Mark Floyd Sr., Boise
