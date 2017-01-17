Anderson letter: ACHD

There have been numerous letters to the editor concerning ACHD not plowing the surface streets in neighborhoods. I personally live in a neighborhood that’s not being plowed. It’s hilarious to hear people in a state where the biggest things on the political agendas are cutting taxes and smaller government complain that they are not getting the services that they want. Boo-hoo. If you want services you have to pay for them. You want ACHD to plow your neighborhood, contact your state representative and ask them to raise YOUR taxes to pay for it. Don’t want your taxes increased, go buy a shovel. Or how about this one: Stop relying on government intervention to bail you out, you’re just being a taker. Take responsibility for your own situation and get out there and clear your own streets. Good luck and have fun.
Bruce C. Anderson, Kuna
