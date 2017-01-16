Lowe letter: Random thoughts

What is “the truth”? Ideally, a truth is the same as a fact. It is or isn’t. A truth is “2+2=4.” It is also a fact. No amount of yelling, protesting or denying will make it otherwise. With that in mind, and as unfortunate as it is, Donald Trump will soon be the president of the United States. That is the truth and a fact. Deal ... with ... it.
I do not believe humans “caused” climate change. I do believe we are making it much worse, much faster. Worldwide average temperatures are climbing and have been for the last 80 years. The Earth’s weather is a dynamic system. Adding more energy into any system (heat) makes it more energetic (intense). Want proof? Look at the weather in this country the last few years. More intense summer heat waves. Tornadoes, hurricanes and storms deadlier than ever. Record winter storms and cold. My advice? Get used to it ... unless something changes.
I am a disenfranchised voter because in very red Idaho, winner takes all in electoral votes. Winner takes all is a bad idea.
Chris Lowe, Nampa
