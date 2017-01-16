Landers letter: Tolerance

It is sad that there is a lack of tolerance for one another anymore. How can you judge a book if you do not know what’s inside? We have to learn not to be judgmental because there is too much ignorance in a world where we don’t look or speak the same. Through education we can learn about one another without engaging in hate speech. If we learn we can bridge the gap and make America greater. Our society is made up of all different people from different countries and we can learn from one another. America is great because none of us are the same, yet I enjoy meeting others because it makes me more open-minded. The most important thing I have learned from traveling is that we can all learn from one another.
John Landers, Wilder
