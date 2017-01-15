Traubel letter: Donald Trump

Can one inarticulate patriot undo two generations (50 years plus) of Marxist social engineering, judicial activism, socialism, colonization, welfare dependence and a web of lurching unconstitutional bureaucracy? No.
Whether or not President Trump will be merely a speed bump to the Left or the pivot point for the restoration of our Republic and our founding ethos depends as much on what you are doing in this auspicious moment in history.
Author of “Red Badge — A Veteran Peace Officer’s Commentary of the Marxist Subversion of American Law Enforcement and Culture.”
Doug Traubel, Boise
