Hawkins letter: Cost of drugs

I am writing regarding the article on alleged price fixing on generic drugs from Dec. 29 Statesman. Patented drugs/companies may or may not also be involved in price fixing but they are price gouging. I am currently taking a prescription which annually costs $81,000. I have Medicare part D and other insurance, so I do not have to pay this price, but I still have a significant co-pay. Taxpayers are being “taken for a ride” by Big Pharma, and people with insurance end up with higher premiums. Many people go out of country to buy prescriptions; however, my prescription is not available out of country.
I would encourage anyone who is being victimized by the price fixing and/or price gouging to write to their representatives/senators and recommend legislation that would curtail price gouging on all medications. I have written to all Idaho representatives and senators. I have had no response from Sen. Jim Risch or Rep. Raul Labrador. Rep. Mike Simpson thanked me for my letter and said he would get back to me. Still waiting. Sen. Mike Crapo responded by writing about the benefit of generic drugs and the value of insurance and Medicare part D. Nothing about any action.
Ruby Hawkins, Boise
