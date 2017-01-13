Flint letter: Ethanol in fuel

Due to problems with ethanol mixed fuel and having to dispose of push lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, numerous weedeaters, four motorcycles and three four-wheelers; we go out of our way to purchase ethanol-free fuel.
We are now unable to get premium grade fuel without ethanol, locally.
Our local gas stations have informed us that due to a new state law that they were going to be fined if they did not comply and have ethanol in all their fuel grades.
So, my question out there to all the legislators is, who is going to have to be responsible for all these costly repairs and more waste in the landfills, fields and backyards?
Not to mention other hazardous materials like oil and anti-freeze that will be polluting the ground and water supply and poisoning the food chain for wildlife.
Diana Flint, Victor
