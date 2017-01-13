Bennett letter: Those who follow Jesus

The Dec. 23, 2016, issue of the Statesman provided a dramatic contrast between those who follow Jesus and those who may not.
The front-page article described 91-year-old Isabell Yale’s 22 years feeding the “least of these.”
In contrast, on page 4A, was yet another article on local gadfly Brandi Swindell. (Someone once wrote in a Statesman letter that the most dangerous place in the world was to get between Swindell and a reporter.)
This time Swindell was being sued for blocking Planned Parenthood patients.
Swindell and her minions might want to ponder the fact that Jesus said nothing about abortion. (Nor did he say anything about installing religious monuments in public parks.)
Jesus spoke mostly about helping the poor and he urged his followers to take a vow of poverty.
While no doubt Isabell Yales will find favor in the eyes of the Lord, it seems likely that Swindell will find favor in the eyes of a darker lord.
Gary L. Bennett, Boise
