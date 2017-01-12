Moore letter: Thanks, ACHD

I would like to compliment and thank the Ada County Highway District for the remarkable job they’ve done and continue to do in handling this greatest snowfall the valley has seen in probably 35 or more years. Day and night I’ve seen their trucks, plows, etc. sanding intersections, plowing and cleaning roads all over the valley. I drive the valley daily and have found the streets/roads to be very drivable. Too many people are quick to complain and not nearly enough take time to say “job well done.” So this is intended to be one giant thank you.
Winston Moore, Boise
