Letters to the Editor

January 12, 2017 4:02 PM

Clarkson letter: Thank you

The Optimist Club of Boise would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support for our annual Christmas auction. The donations were awesome and, as a result, we were able to fulfill the Christmas wishes for the residents of the Idaho Youth Ranch’s Hayes House in Boise. This has been one of our favorite community service projects for over 14 years, and thanks to the generosity of our members, friends and donors, we will continue to make Christmas special for these kids for years to come.

Robert ‘Stub’ Clarkson, president, Optimist Club of Boise

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Every game you go on the road, it's a crusade"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos