Clarkson letter: Thank you

The Optimist Club of Boise would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support for our annual Christmas auction. The donations were awesome and, as a result, we were able to fulfill the Christmas wishes for the residents of the Idaho Youth Ranch’s Hayes House in Boise. This has been one of our favorite community service projects for over 14 years, and thanks to the generosity of our members, friends and donors, we will continue to make Christmas special for these kids for years to come.
Robert ‘Stub’ Clarkson, president, Optimist Club of Boise
