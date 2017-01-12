Tanton letter: Sidewalk snow

I am very disgusted with the code enforcement office on sidewalk snow. They have sat on their hands for so long and done no enforcement on this for years (ever) that sidewalk snow removal is not getting done. Not even the city is doing bridge or overpass walkways or any walkway where there is no business or resident. That is their responsibility. Let alone 90 percent of businesses not clearing theirs. Hardly any walkways are clear on Orchard Street, Overland Road, Fairview Avenue, etc. Any walkway. I worked 28 years with the school district and I (myself) cleared all my walkways every time it snowed by 9 a.m. (per the code). Even if it was my day off, I’d go in and clear snow. The last straw was on Dec. 27, 2016, when I saw a mother pushing her stroller with a child down the middle of Orchard Street because the sidewalks were not clear but the roadway was. ACHD is allowed to plow street snow up against your car, cover your sidewalk and plug your driveway with street snow, but you can’t shovel it back into the street? It is a code with fines; get on it, enforcement.
Tim L. Tanton Sr., Boise
