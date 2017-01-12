Pierson letter: Anti-Trump letters

I continue to read the opinion of many who state strongly that Donald Trump is: mentally ill, evil, racist, a bigot, inciter of anger and riots, liar, purveyor of corporate greed, and doesn’t believe in climate change.
I am astonished that people, whom I assume are adults, are able to not only state these untruths, but believe them as well.
More astonishing is the fact that the Democratic nominee did, in fact, demonstrate all of the above behaviors, with the exception of climate change — which the jury is still out on.
Our current president is also guilty of the above behavior.
My concern is this: How can you see these traits in one and not the other? Are you too blind, racist, bigoted, believe in bringing anger and riots to the streets? How do you all justify your letters to the editor, consistently pointing out behaviors that so far have only manifested from the liberals and the Democrats who “feel” betrayed by their country?
If you were truly adults, mature, well-adjusted, tolerant adults, you would see the picture clearer.
Stacie S. Pierson, Eagle
