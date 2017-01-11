Woodall letter: Obama and Israel

President Obama never fails to disappoint us. Now he personally makes the decision to have the U.S. abstain on the U.N.’s vote condemning Israel. We have always supported the only democratic country in the Middle East, especially when it comes to ensuring its security, but Obama doesn’t like Mr. Netanyahu so he uses that personal feeling to direct this action. So obvious. Another reason he and the Democrats have lost so many elections. American people have spoken. Ninety percent of precincts across the U.S. voted for Mr. Trump; counties went over four-to-one for him; and as for the popular vote, if you take out just New York City and Los Angeles County, he would win by over 500,000 votes.
Thomas Woodall, Boise
