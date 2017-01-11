Gunn letter: Snowy roads

According to local radio talk shows it’s Ada County’s fault for having snow-covered roads because we need to drive to the mall with our bald tires on our Ford Mavericks with only one tail light. This is the West, yes it snows, worse next week. Plan for it. We criticized those going too fast but if we all had reliable rigs with snow tires and windows and mirrors cleaned off we could get around safely at 25 mph, even around those stuck on Vista Hill because they haven’t figured out that snow driving works on propulsion, not traction. Going slow uphill doesn’t work, nor does quick stopping. That’s why we need to be flowing together. Can’t afford tires? I can’t afford medical fees you are about to cause. Please be responsible or leave your “cheap, white knuckles” at home, or get a ride from someone qualified. It’s rude and dangerous for you to drive 8 mph. You paralyze the momentum flow. I heard that the leader of the Donner Party was found dead with a pencil in his frozen hand while writing a strongly worded letter to editor about the poor condition of the road to California.
Stan Gunn, Boise
