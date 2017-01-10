Christianson letter: Trump

While we await the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, let’s remember this:
He is the ex-president of the now defunct Trump University and has paid or soon will pay $25 million so he won’t face a consumer fraud prosecution trial.
Let’s remember that his platform is “make America great again.” However, in 2008 neither he nor the GOP were interested in helping President Obama make America great again after the worst fraudulently caused financial recession in 75 years.
Trump didn’t want anything to do with America in 2008 when she was on her knees and he didn’t want anything to do with the country in 2012. He waited until President Obama raised the country from its belly, to its hands and knees and then stood it, the USA on its feet; then president-elect Trump decided to make America great again. In other words, he waited for the (gravy) after someone else did all the heavy lifting.
News flash: America is already great and you didn’t/won’t make it that way.
Darryl Christianson, Boise
Comments