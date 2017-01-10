Beauchamp letter: Trump

Of all the elections I’ve voted in, I never thought the new president would destroy our country … until now. That’s because Trump is everything a president should not be: inexperienced, narcissistic, money-hungry, power-hungry, thin-skinned, vindictive, Twitter addicted and a loose cannon. Further, he has filled his Cabinet with cronies who despise the very departments they will direct, e.g.; his Energy Secretary is pro-oil and a climate-change denier, his Treasury Secretary made millions from Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme and his Labor Secretary wants robots to replace humans. Add a homophobic attorney general, a conspiracy-theorist as national security adviser, a white supremacist senior adviser, a secretary of state with deep financial ties to Putin and Exxon, and his administration is far better prepared to plunder and destroy than govern. Social Security, Medicare, public health, women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, LGBT rights, freedom of the press, the needy, the middle class, immigration reform, public education, the environment, our military and the American dream are all in jeopardy. Trump and his wealthiest cronies will benefit greatly but most Americans, including his avid supporters, will lose. Wake up and stand up, America. Hold him accountable.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
