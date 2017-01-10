Wilde letter: Narcissism

The argument that President-elect Trump is unfit to serve or be elected because he is a narcissist is laughable. The current president and his wife, not to mention Hillary, are no different in their personal behavior. The general attitude I see among those who lost the election in November is one of a double standard. Throw a fit because you didn’t get your way instead of getting to work and being part of the solution instead of contributing to the problem. To those upset at Trump’s election, all I have to say is “welcome to my world the past eight years.” Only I didn’t throw a fit and protest like a spoiled narcissist. The American election process works for everyone at some point. It’s time to get over it, put your boots on and make the best of it. Four years from now you will get another chance.
Mark Wilde, Nampa
