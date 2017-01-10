Tikker letter: Wikileaks emails

I can’t believe all the ranting about the Wikileaks emails. Every one of them are Hillary’s emails with nothing altered. Too bad James Comey didn’t expose them so the far left shouldn’t have anything to cry about. Comey claimed Hillary had no intent to falsely hide any information but they smashed iPads, laptops and then deleted 33,000 emails after they were subpoenaed. No intent? Right. Then they put a gag order on the agents just like they did on the Benghazi victims. Now we have people willing to let refugees in our country unvetted. All you have to do is look at Europe and see the mess. ISIS claimed they would infiltrate the refugees, their goal is to kill us. If people want to welcome them then house them, pay their costs and be responsible for their actions. Quit passing on their burdens to fellow Americans.
Al Tikker, Meridian
