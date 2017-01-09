Sterk letter: Teachers

Mary Ollie’s Dec. 22 guest opinion was misleading. As a scientist, she should know better. I have been a science teacher for 24 years with master’s degrees in biology and education. I am evaluated by my principal and the head of the science department at BSU. Therefore, I am an associate professor and must follow the college syllabus. I am compensated based on students enrolled. Even if only five students sign up for college credit, I still provide college rigor to all. She said I had perverse incentives. If I cared about incentives, would I really be in the underpaid teaching profession? That demeans everything I do for my students and my love of biology. She thinks I recruit to get paid. Why would I want unsuccessful students in my class? Ms. Ollie has forgotten that teachers truly know their students and families. How many professors can say that? I do not have the privilege of graduate students teaching my labs or grading them. My students are getting the same education as at the college and a teacher who also cares about them. It is up to the college to enforce the rigor.
Misty Sterk, Eagle
