Letters to the Editor

January 9, 2017 6:38 PM

Sterk letter: Teachers

Mary Ollie’s Dec. 22 guest opinion was misleading. As a scientist, she should know better. I have been a science teacher for 24 years with master’s degrees in biology and education. I am evaluated by my principal and the head of the science department at BSU. Therefore, I am an associate professor and must follow the college syllabus. I am compensated based on students enrolled. Even if only five students sign up for college credit, I still provide college rigor to all. She said I had perverse incentives. If I cared about incentives, would I really be in the underpaid teaching profession? That demeans everything I do for my students and my love of biology. She thinks I recruit to get paid. Why would I want unsuccessful students in my class? Ms. Ollie has forgotten that teachers truly know their students and families. How many professors can say that? I do not have the privilege of graduate students teaching my labs or grading them. My students are getting the same education as at the college and a teacher who also cares about them. It is up to the college to enforce the rigor.

Misty Sterk, Eagle

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos